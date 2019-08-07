18-Hole League
by Arlene Gjevre
Well the golf gods are obviously smiling on us lately and letting us enjoy day after day of wonderful weather. Blows my mind how residents of most southern states think it never gets above freezing in the Midwest. Hope I didn’t jinx the weekend.
The first day of our President’s Day Tournament is over. For some that’s as good as it gets; for others thank goodness we have one more day to try to make it better. This is the one that counts the best of your two week score, hole by hole.
After your two weeks are posted, the better of the two on each specific hole is used to determine your final score. If that’s too tough for you just sit back and wait for the banquet to find out how rich you are.
Of course some took this day a little more seriously than others. My cart mate woke up tired Thursday morning as she had played the whole course in her dreams — hole by hole. She informed us after each hole if she had played it better or worse in her dream. The extra practice paid off tho as she did very well.
We had three chip-ins to brag about. Carol Lenander started right off on No. 1, Kathy Green is back on track and carded hers on 9 and Kay Ekberg was not to be forgotten with one on 11. We also wanted to be sure to mention a birdie by Tanis Beadle on 7.
We had 26 players that were divided into three or foursomes one of which will be the grand prize winner. Stay tuned.
