18-Hole League
by Jan Filkins
Fourteen of our Tianna 18-hole ladies participated in a two-person scramble at the Pokegama Invitational in Grand Rapids June 29, bringing home quite a few prizes.
Third place in the third flight was taken by Chris Barnes and Diann Howell, while Darla Peterson and Karen Cochran took second place in the fifth flight.
Gail Teig and Ann Owen were short-lived heros taking third in the fourth flight until they discovered an error in bookkeeping bringing them into a no-pay fourth place position.
Bonnie Frankie won a closest to the pin award, and Judie Page and Joyce Rief won cash in a “take a chance” drawing. Congratulations, it was a nice showing.
The Thursday league day had five foursomes out on a gorgeous day. The game was one of our favorite team games — AKQJ.
There was a tie for first with the teams of Carol Doschadis, Doris Jones, Barb Faber and Judie Page, and Lana Hanson, Mary Becker, Kathy Hoffman and Joyce Rief.
Third place went to Karen Cochran, Ann Owen, Bev Novak and Bonnie Isaacson.
There were several chip-ins to share the pot: Judie on 15, Joyce Rief on 8, Patty Brandt on 4 and 18, Kathy Hoffman on 2 for a birdie, and another birdie for Bev Novak on 7.
Don’t forget, we have a shotgun start at 7:30 this Thursday.
