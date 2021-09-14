18-Hole League

by Kathy Hoffman and Bev Novak

It was a beautiful fall day to golf in the north country.

Seventeen ladies played the game “best 9” — count the best nine holes of the 18-hole round and subtract half of your handicap.

Flight 1 winners were:  Kathy Green first at 25, Ann Owen second at 28.5 and Doris Jones third at 29.

Flight 2 winners were Bev Novak first at 27, Tanis Beadle second at 27.5, and Sharon Keister and Judy Page tied for third place at 30.5

Patty Brandt chipped in on No. 2 for a par and Sharon Keister chipped in on No.10.

One member discovered there is a fantastic stepping stone in the pond on No. 3 — giving her game a save at just the right moment.

