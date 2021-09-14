18-Hole League
by Kathy Hoffman and Bev Novak
It was a beautiful fall day to golf in the north country.
Seventeen ladies played the game “best 9” — count the best nine holes of the 18-hole round and subtract half of your handicap.
Flight 1 winners were: Kathy Green first at 25, Ann Owen second at 28.5 and Doris Jones third at 29.
Flight 2 winners were Bev Novak first at 27, Tanis Beadle second at 27.5, and Sharon Keister and Judy Page tied for third place at 30.5
Patty Brandt chipped in on No. 2 for a par and Sharon Keister chipped in on No.10.
One member discovered there is a fantastic stepping stone in the pond on No. 3 — giving her game a save at just the right moment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.