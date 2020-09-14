18-Hole League

by Bonnie Franke

Yes, with 46 degree weather, dressed like we were going snowmobiling, five committed or maybe “crazy”women headed out for a round of golf.

The game of the day was “the best nine.” Thank goodness we only had to count nine. With all the layers it was difficult to twist the body and get a solid long stroke. That being said, we still had fun.

Coming in first place was Bev Novak. In second was Bonnie Franke and Leah Larson took third.

We decided everyone deserved to win for showing up so the pot was shared among the five.

Our next play is Thursday at 9 a m. The game is “Hate ‘Em.” Pick two holes before heading out that you want to take par on and then play out the eighteen and take off your total handicap.

We hope to see “many” for next week! League play ends Sept. 24.

