18-Hole League

by Bonnie Isaacson

Our league was finally able to get started after a rainout last week. The day started out cool but for once no wind.

The game was O.N.E.S. We added up all the holes that started with O,N,E or S, and divided by half our handicap.

The winners in the First Flight were Kathy Hoffman first, Carol Doschadis second and Bev Novack third.

Second Flight winners were Bonnie Isaacson first, Joyce Rief second and Tanis Beadle third.  

Carol Doschadis also had a chip in.

Next weeks game is Criers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments