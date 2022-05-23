Tianna Tee Time by Bonnie Isaacson Gail Deboer Author email May 23, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 18-Hole Leagueby Bonnie IsaacsonOur league was finally able to get started after a rainout last week. The day started out cool but for once no wind.The game was O.N.E.S. We added up all the holes that started with O,N,E or S, and divided by half our handicap.The winners in the First Flight were Kathy Hoffman first, Carol Doschadis second and Bev Novack third.Second Flight winners were Bonnie Isaacson first, Joyce Rief second and Tanis Beadle third. Carol Doschadis also had a chip in.Next weeks game is Criers. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tianna Tee Time Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Flight Bonnie Isaacson Carol Doschadis Linguistics Second League Kathy Hoffman Joyce Rief Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now MN Senate passes historic tax relief to give surplus back to taxpayers Kelly Woodruff George Arts Six WHA seniors win Lions Outstanding Awards — 58 students receive Lions Academic Awards Cass Lake man dies in stabbing Latest e-Edition May 18, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
