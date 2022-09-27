Tianna Tee Time staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 18-Hole Leagueby Karen Cochran and Carol DoschadisTianna Ladies 18-Hole League played Hot Ball Thursday as their event.Three teams participated in the game and the winners were: Bonnie Franke, Doris Jones, Ann Owen and Jan Filkins. Congratulations to the winners!One chip-in was recorded by Leah Larson on 2.Following golf we had our end-of-year luncheon and awards for ringers and birdies. Eleven golfers recorded birdies during the season. Congratulations to you all!The following golfers were winners in ringer results: Kathy Green Low Gross Flight 1; Shirley Olson and Bev Novak Low Gross Flight 2; Jan Filkins Low Gross Flight 3.Low Net results were: Carol Doschadis Low Net Flight 1; Kathy Hoffman Low New Flight 2; Joyce Schuette Low Net Flight 3.Most improved handicap went to Kathy Hoffman. Congratulations to all!Our official league is over but we will continue to play on Thursday mornings — weather permitting! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tianna Tee Time Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Golfer Birdy League Congratulation Sport Golf Carol Doschadis Low Net Flight Jan Filkins Ball Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carter’s Red Wagon barn, other buildings burn to the ground Investigation leads to drug bust, arrest of Walker woman Steven Pauly 17-year-old dies in one car crash near Remer Cass County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Sept. 21, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.