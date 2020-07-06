18-Hole League
by Kathy Green
We’ve been wishing for warm weather; well, today we got our wish! Hot and humid, but it didn’t deter 21 golfers from coming out to play 2 Low Net.
It’s a team game where you count the two lowest net scores.
There was a tie for first place, with a 129. The winners were Ann Owen, Shirley Olson, Kathy Green, Kay Ekberg and Carol Lenander. Both teams were short golfers, so a blind draw completed their scores.
Third place with a 131 went to Carol Doschadis, Bonnie Franke, Judie Page and Joyce Rief.
We had two young ladies join us today — Abby Owen and Angie Lawler, the daughters of Ann Owen and Shirley Olson, respectively. Unfortunately, their scores did not count. If they had, first place would have been theirs alone! The daughters scored very well! Glad they could join us. (Wonder if they give lessons!?)
We also had four chip-ins: Carol Doschadis at 9, Jan Filkins 15, Kathy Hoffman 8 and Kathy Green 18.
We played Tuesday due to the holiday. See you all Thursday at our 8:30 a.m. tee time.
Carol and I will turn the event leaders’ job over to the capable hands of Jan Filkins and Mary Becker for the month of July.
