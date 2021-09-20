18-Hole League
by Bev Novak
Seventeen ladies played the team game called 6-6-6.
On three holes, the team selects one net score, on three other holes the team selects two net scores and on the remaining six holes the team selects three3 net scores.
The team of Karen Cochran, Bonnie Franke and Bev Novak won this game with a net score of 129.
Second place went to Kathy Green, Shirley Olson, Bonnie Isaacson and Sharon Keister with a net score of 137.
Third place twent to Christine Barnes, Doris Jones, Barb Faber and Judie Page, who recorded a net score of 142.
Also winning money were two chip-in winners. Bonnie Franke on 5 and Judie Page on 6.
Next week the game is called Hot Ball. We will follow the round up with a luncheon, short business meeting and awards for ringers.
