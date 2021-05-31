18-Hole League
by Bonnie Franke
Interesting how weather can affect the number of golfers all within a 24 hour period. I believe the initial number of golfers was 19. Then by 9 p.m. Wednesday night, we had 14 and when we teed off Thursday morning, we had 11 brave golfers.
Yes, it was cold, but we dressed for the day. Yes, we had layers of clothing on but even so, there were great golf shots and scores.
The game of the day was “Drive for Show, Putt for Dough.” Drive in the fairway and get five points. Drive in the rough and start with a zero. Then finish each hole by subtracting the putts from the starting point total. So a five minus two putts was a three. A zero with two putts is -2 for that hole.
Congratulations, to Kathy Green. She hit all 18 fairways and won top honors with 56 points.
Second and third place were shared by Bonnie Isaacson and Ann Owen, both with 40 points.
No chip-ins so the pot grows. Thursday play begins at 8:30 a.m. with a record number of players, we hope. Thanks to Tony and Mary for a fabulous lunch. Mark your calendars for the Hospice event June 24.
