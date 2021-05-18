18-Hole League
by Bonnie Franke
What a glorious day for golf! Fourteen showed up to play “Lucky 13.”
After playing each hole, golfers decide whether to count the hole or “count it OUT.” Thirteen holes are used for the game with net scores recorded.
First flight winners were Doris Jones, first with a 47, Mary Becker right behind her with a 48 and tied for third, Kathy Green and Linda Aitken, both shooting 49.
In the second flight, Betty Anderson shot a 44 for first place, Joyce Schuette was second with 46 and tied for third place, Kathy Hoffman and Tanis Beadle with a 47.
There were two chip-ins on the same hole. Ann Owen and Carol Doschadis chipped-in on No. 10 and split the quarters.
Anyone who loves to play golf and meet new friends is welcome to join the TLGA. Next play is 9 a.m. Thursday.
