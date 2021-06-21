18-Hole League

by Carol Doschadis

Thursday was another beautiful day for golf!

The game for the day for the Tianna 18-Hole Ladies League was a team event — 2 best net balls. Results are:

In first place was Patty Brandt, Doris Jones, Joyce Rief and Sharon Keister with a score of 129.

In second place was Bonnie Franke, Shirley Olson and Kay Ekberg with a score of 130.

The third-place team was Carol Doschadis, Linda Aitken, Bev Novak and Judie Page with a score of 132.

The chip-in pot was divided between Kathy Hoffman (No. 12) and Kay Ekberg (No. 8).

This Thursday our game will be a benefit for CHI St. Joseph Hospice. All donations are welcome for this very worthy cause.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments