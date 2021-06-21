18-Hole League
by Carol Doschadis
Thursday was another beautiful day for golf!
The game for the day for the Tianna 18-Hole Ladies League was a team event — 2 best net balls. Results are:
In first place was Patty Brandt, Doris Jones, Joyce Rief and Sharon Keister with a score of 129.
In second place was Bonnie Franke, Shirley Olson and Kay Ekberg with a score of 130.
The third-place team was Carol Doschadis, Linda Aitken, Bev Novak and Judie Page with a score of 132.
The chip-in pot was divided between Kathy Hoffman (No. 12) and Kay Ekberg (No. 8).
This Thursday our game will be a benefit for CHI St. Joseph Hospice. All donations are welcome for this very worthy cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.