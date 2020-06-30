What a beautiful day for golf on Thursday for the 8-Hole League. Twenty members participated in the game of the week — Ghost Holes. While we were playing, the pro shop chose nine random holes to be used. After playing, each member added their scores on those holes and subtracted half their handicap.
Winners in Flight 1 were Karen Cochran first, Bonnie Franke second and Ann Owen third.
In Flight 2 Barb Faber was first, Kay Ekberg second and Mary Becker third.
Flight 3 winners were Bonnie Isaacson first, Joyce Nelson-Schuette second and Joyce Rief third. Congratulations to you all!
It was also a great day for chip-ins with six recorded. Carol Lenander on 13, Tanis Beadle on 18, Joyce Nelson-Schuette on 2, Shirley Olson and Kathy Green on 17, and Ann Owen on 8. Way to go ladies!
Our next league day is Thursday with an 8 a.m. shotgun start! Happy July 4 to all!
