Here we are already in the middle of July, which means the middle of summer. The problem is when I was lots younger I used to think summer was on the downslope ... because we had so much fun already. Did it start a lot earlier in those days? All I know is no one is ready for it to be over.
Nevertheless it was a gorgeous summer day and we had a guest day with the Long Bow team. There were 11 from their ladies league. The added ladies from Tianna made it possible to divide into 10 groups of three or four. They drew a ribbon to see if they were to be a Stripe or Star.
The score was based on the two best nets from each group. The Stripes won and for their effort they were able to take home a logo ball and a martini tee. I know, hard to believe the excitement.
We had one other guest, Deb Miele, from Tucson who has joined our community for summers. After the moving dust settles she may decide to join our ladies’ league. The jury is still out.
The chip-in pot was exceptionally large thanks to our guests, but Tianna came through with three winners, Carol Lenander on 12, Betty Anderson on 13 and Gail Teig on 17. Even with the bloated pot the winnings would not cover a glass of wine but it might cover a soda, if you kept the tip down.
After a blistering game (hot and humid) of golf, the Tianna kitchen fairies came through with a nice cool chicken salad and melon luncheon. Thank you all.
