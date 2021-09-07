18-Hole League
In spite of many raindrops, 19 golfers showed up for Team Challenge.
Team Purple won over Team Gold by six points.
Later our annual banquet followed with the President’s Awards.
Flight 1: Low gross Christine Barnes
Flight 1: Low net Lana Hanson
Flight 2: Low gross Doris Jones
Flight 2: Low net Mary Becker
Flight 3: Low gross Kay Ekberg
Flight 3: Low net Bev Novak
Flight 4: Low gross Tanis Beadle
Flight 4: Low net Joyce Rief
Next week our start time shifts forward to 9 a.m.
