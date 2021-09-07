18-Hole League

In spite of many raindrops, 19 golfers showed up for Team Challenge.

Team Purple won over Team Gold by six points.

Later our annual banquet followed with the President’s Awards.

Flight 1: Low gross Christine Barnes

Flight 1: Low net Lana Hanson

Flight 2: Low gross Doris Jones

Flight 2: Low net Mary Becker

Flight 3: Low gross Kay Ekberg

Flight 3: Low net Bev Novak

Flight 4: Low gross Tanis Beadle

Flight 4: Low net Joyce Rief

Next week our start time shifts forward to 9 a.m.

