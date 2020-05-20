18-Hole League
by Bonnie Franke
And then there were 12. Three foursomes headed out in the drizzle Thursday with confidence there would be sun. No wind was a plus!
The game of the day was Ones. Only the holes beginning with one of these letters were counted. It just happened to include five holes on the front nine and four on the back nine. Each player then subtracted half her handicap to determine the winners.
Carol Doschadis took first in Flight One with a net 36. Shirley Olson and Bonnie Franke tied for second with net 37’s.
Bev Novak was burning up the course that earned her first place in the Second Flight with a net 35.5. Jan Filkins shot a 37.5 for second place. Joyce Rief rounded out the winners in the second flight with a 38.5 net.
Other league highlights included a chip-in on 11 by Jan and a birdie on 7 by Bonnie Franke.
The next league play is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. Come join the fun!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.