18-Hole League
by Gail Teig
A beautiful day for golf, despite Tianna’s recent rainfall, with the course in great condition and 20 ladies came out to participate.
Thursday’s game was a net game, with ladies playing individually and in flights.
Results were:
In the First Flight Gail Teig was first with a net 70, Karen Cochran second with net 72 and Patti Brandt third with a 74.
Second Flight: Mary Becker and Kathy Hoffman tied for first with net 74, and Bev Novak and P.J. Matthews tied for third with 76.
Third Flight: Tanis Beadle first with a net 71, and Bonnie Isaacson and Jan Filkins tied for second with net 77.
The day resulted in only one birdie and that was Filkins on 11, where her great tee shot left her with a 3-foot putt that she made.
Bonnie Franke made the only chip-in of the day on No. 6.
A great time was had by all in near perfect conditions.
Next week will be a team game called 1-2-3.
