Nine-Hole League
by Ann Owen
We enjoyed a warm, sunny day for our last official day of league play last Thursday. Women were divided into five groups of three or four and golfed a scramble event.
Bonnie Isaacson, Bonnie Franke and Lana Hanson were the first place team. The second and third places were determined by hole handicap scores since there was a tie.
Second place went to Kathy Green, Carol Lenander, Imogene Caron and me. Third place went to Carol Doschadis, Joyce Nelson-Schuette, Bev Novak and Kay Ekberg.
After golf, all gathered for lunch and end-of-season awards were announced. In Flight One, Green took first low gross for ringers followed by Bonnie Franke as second.
First low net in Flight One went to Doschadis and Karen Cochran took second.
I was Flight Two low gross, and second was Sherrie Vandenheuvel. Low net was PJ Matthews followed by Judie Page taking second.
The Third Flight low gross honors went to Tanis Beadle with Leah Larson in second place. Low net was Bev Novak and Joyce Nelson-Schuette was second.
I had the most improved handicap of the year. Nelson-Schuette was second most improved.
Six women recorded birdies during league this year and were awarded birdie pins. They were Tanis Beadle, Gail Tieg, Ann Owen, Carol Doschadis, Bonnie Franke and Joyce Nelson-Schuette.
Though our season has ended we will continue to play Thursdays at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
