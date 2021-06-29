18-Hole League
by Jan Filkins
The Tianna 18-Hole Ladies League had a beautiful day Thursday for their CHI St. Joseph’s Hospice Benefit with donations totaling $2,806.
We are very grateful to all who participated. Ribbons were suspended in the Memorial Garden with names of loved ones and honorees.
There were fun events on several holes. Winners were as follows: Chris Barnes with a low gross of 93, Judie Page, Joyce Rief, P. J. Matthews, Shirley Olson, Jan Filkins and Ann Owen winning in various, not so serious, games.
Owen also had a chip-in on 17. Congratulations everyone.
Lunch was served at the Tianna Clubhouse attended by two of the hospice workers, Krissy Selseth and Jessica Jensen. Jessica gave us a little update on what is happening at St. Joseph’s.
We are very grateful for all of the services St. Joseph’s provides.
