18-Hole League
by Arlene Gjevre
We had 11 ladies that got up in the dark to brave the elements whatever it would be once it got light. This was our week to tee off early to accommodate a big Arvig annual tournament. Looks like 7:30 a.m. was a wee bit early for most of the league including myself.
As usual those hearty souls did manage to have fun. The game was Play for Show & Putt for Dough. It’s an individual game where you subtract your handicap from your total score and add in your total putts. Any game where you add numbers to your existing score does not sound like it will make my top 10 game list. Could be interesting or painful, depending how putting was going that day.
They were divided into two flights. In the First Flight Barb Faber came in first, Ann Owen took second, and Kathy Green and Patty Brandt tied for third. In the Second Flight Bonnie Isaacson was first, Bev Novak was second, Jan Filkins took third and Leah Larson hung in for fourth. There’s something to be said about a small group; practically everyone won something.
In the Chip-In Pot it was a good thing for Bonnie Isaacson that she was the only one who counted for her par chip on hole 15. Barb Faber did it again; her chip went in but she had forgotten to sign up or get her money in. At this rate Barb will have the most chip-ins but no money to show for it. Not that anyone is even going to get much on that pot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.