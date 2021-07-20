18-Hole League
by Jan Filkins
We were happy to see two of our 14 golfers Thursday get chip-ins, both of them on hole 12. Linda Aikin and Betty Anderson split the pot.
Our game for the day was five points. If your drive lands on the fairway then subtract your putts for that hole.
We had enough players for two flights. First flight third place winner was Mary Becker with 41 points, second was Lana Hanson with 42 and the first was Ann Owen with 54.
The second flight third place went to Jan Filkins with 35 points, second went to Kay Ekberg with 40 and first was Sharon Keister with 55 points.
Hopefully we will get a few more ladies out this week. It is a busy time, but the weather has been great for golfing. We will be playing some match play. Always a fun challenge. See you on the links.
