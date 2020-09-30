18-Hole League
by Bonnie Isaacson
Eighteen women showed up on a cooler day than we wanted for our last day of league play. The game was “Count Your Putts” for 18 holes.
Winners of the First Flight were Bonnie Franke first (24), Barb Faber second (33) and Shirley Olson third (34.
In the Second Flight Kay Ekberg took first (31), and PJ Mathews and Kathy Hoffman tied for second (34).
Winners of the Third Flight were Tanis Beadle first (33), and Leah Larson and Jan Filkins tied for second (35).
Those having chips-ins were Franke on 14, Judie Page on 13 and Bev Novak on 16.
Following golf a delicious lunch was served by Carrie Johnson and her crew. The final awards were also give out. Most improved handicap went to Novak and second most improved went to Franke.
Thanks to everyone for a great golf year. See you next year!
