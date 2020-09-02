18-Hole League
by Barb Faber
Our women’s league had a perfect weather day last Thursday. Not a cloud in the sky and 75 degrees.
The game was Sucker in the Bucket. You pick the best net score per hole, but you have to use the four team members and start over every four holes. The last of the four has to be used, hence the sucker.
The winning team was Carol Doschadis, Kay Ekberg, Bev Novak and Joyce Schuette with a score of 60.
In second place were Linda Aiken, Shirley Olson, Judie Page and Joyce Rief with a 61.
Taking third was the team of Karen Cochran, Kathy Hoffman, Sharon Keister and Betty Anderson with a net score of 67.
Carol Doschadis had a chip-in on 6 for a birdie, Kay Ekberg had a chip-in on 9 and I had one on 12.
