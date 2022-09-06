A sack fumble on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s first offensive series set up Pine River-Backus’ first touchdown and a 95-yard kick-off return for another score to open the second half were just two of a handful of big plays that the home team used to open the season Thursday night with a 41-6 win.

The Tigers also completed three long pass plays that either set up scores or were for a touchdown, while the Wolves only completed one short pass and did not score until the fourth quarter.

