A sack fumble on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s first offensive series set up Pine River-Backus’ first touchdown and a 95-yard kick-off return for another score to open the second half were just two of a handful of big plays that the home team used to open the season Thursday night with a 41-6 win.
The Tigers also completed three long pass plays that either set up scores or were for a touchdown, while the Wolves only completed one short pass and did not score until the fourth quarter.
Pine River-Backus finished with 226 yards in the first half as they led 28-0, compared to only 59 yards for WHA. The Wolves did out-gain the Tigers 101 to 76 yards in the second half, but only scored once, while they turned the ball over on downs once and had a long field goal kick blocked.
Logan Watts led WHA with 78 yards on 21 carries and also had two kick-off returns for 43 yards. He also threw a six-yard completion, the only pass WHA connected on six attempts.
Cooper Brovold rushed for 61 yards on five carries in the second half and had three returns for 29 yards, while Hayden Rettke scored WHA’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter.
On the defensive side, WHA did have a couple of big plays, but not enough to get the Tigers off the field. Ficher Smith had the only sack and had three solos and three assisted tackles.
Devin Johnson had two tackles for losses and two other solos, and blocked an extra-point kick.
Watts had four solos and one assist, Joe Hed three solos and one assist, Leyton Pinski three solos, Josh Leko had two solo tackles and recovered the Tigers only fumble, and Brovold and Alex Daigle each had two solos.
The Wolves got the ball first to open the game, but after picking up a first down on Eli Pfeiffer’s short run, Pfeiffer was hit from behind on a pass play and the Tigers recovered the fumble at WHA’s 43. Five plays later Ethan Rugroden caught a 26-yard pass from Irvin Tulenchik for a touchdown.
WHA went three-and-out on their next two possessions, while the Tigers scored on their next two series to stretch their lead to 20-0. Ethan Lodge scored on a five-yard run for a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter, and in their next possession Tulenchik and Rian Struss hooked up on a 58-yard pass play.
On the ensuing possession, WHA picked up a couple of first downs and drove inside the Tigers’ 35, but were stopped on a fourth-down run. After a punt, WHA got the ball back but was unable to do anything.
With under two minutes left in the half, the Tigers marched 56 yards on seven plays with Lodge taking a Tulenchik pass 45 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds remaining. Tulenchik and Rugroden connecting on the conversion for a 28-0 halftime lead.
It only got worse for WHA in the second half, as Devin Johnson’s booming kick was returned 95 yards by Lodge for another six points.
WHA punted and turned over the ball on downs in their two possessions of the third quarter while the Tigers added another score on Tulenchik’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.
The Wolves’ only score came on a 69-yard drive by their JV players. Brovold carried the ball four times for 57 yards with Rettke capping the drive on a four-yard run.
This week the Wolves travel to New York Mills, which beat Red Lake 70-6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.