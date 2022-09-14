Three of the first four times the Wolves touched the ball they turned it over, and each time New York Mills turned those miscues into points on their way to a 47-6 home win Friday on a perfect night for football.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, which falls to 0-2 on the season, coughed up the ball five times, including one on downs. The Eagles did not turn the ball over once as they improved to 2-0.
The Eagles marched up and down the field in the first half, scoring three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters as they out-gained WHA 255 to 74 yards. Four of the scores were set up or came on long pass plays, and another was on an 87-yard pick six.
The second half was also a struggle, but WHA was able to finally finish a drive and score on Logan Watts’ 17 yard run late in the third quarter. Watts finished the game with 80 yards on 19 carries.
Parker Brock started as quarterback and completed 5-11 passes for 35 yards. Eli Pfeiffer caught two passes for 15 yards, with five others having one reception.
Sam Pfeiffer took over as quarterback late in the third quarter and completed 2-3 passes for 22 yards.
Defensively, WHA did not force a turnover, besides a blocked extra point and two tackles for losses.
Ficher Smith and Watts each had five solo tackles, Alex Daigle, Gavin Oelschlager and Blake Kendrick each had three solos, with Joe Hed, Josh Leko and Devin Johnson each having two. Hed also blocked the extra point.
The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. After a 37-yard kick-off return set them up just across midfield, it took them only five plays to score as DeShaun Robinson got behind the secondary and caught Brayden Ehnert’s 41-yard pass on a fourth-down play. Ehnert’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
WHA’s first possession ended with a turnover after a bad pitch that Bode Roberts recovered at WHA’s 28. It took only two plays to cap the miscue as Jonah Ruther and Robinson hooked up on the halfback-option reception.
After a three-and-out by WHA, the Eagles drove 44 yards in seven plays with Montgomery Briard scoring on a five-yard run.
The Wolves finally were able to move the ball on their third possession, thanks in part to two penalties. The first was a roughing-the-punter penalty that gave them a first down and the second, pass interference. After Brock found Pfeiffer and Pinski open on two pass plays that put the ball at the 25, Brock’s next pass was picked off by Robinson and returned 87 yards for a touchdown. Ehnert added the extra point for a 26-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
On the ensuing possession, WHA once again moved the ball across midfield, thanks to 35-yard run by Watts. Two plays later the Wolves fumbled the ball away at the 25.
It took the Eagles only four plays to march 75 yards, with Robinson once again grabbing an Ehnert pass or a 50-yard score.
The Eagles got the ball back with seconds left in the half after a short punt, and scored on the first play. Ehnert threw his third touchdown pass of the half on a 40-yard toss to Ruther. A botched snap did not faze Ehnert, as he picked up the ball and found Robinson open for the two-point conversion and a 40-0 lead at the break.
WHA got the ball to start the second half, but was unable to do anything. The Eagles, however, marched 55 yards in three plays with Ruther scoring on a one-yard plunge. Braxton Ehnert added the extra point.
The Wolves turned the ball over on their next series, but got the ball back after a muffed punt set WHA up at the 29. Three plays later Watts got outside and scored on a 17-yard sweep. Devin Johnson just missed on the extra point.
The last time WHA touched the ball, the JV squad drove about 50 yards before turning the ball over on downs.
WHA, which goes on the road for the third straight week to Ada-Borup, had seven penalties for 51 yards, with the Eagles flagged eight times for 70 yards.
