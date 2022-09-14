Three of the first four times the Wolves touched the ball they turned it over, and each time New York Mills turned those miscues into points on their way to a 47-6 home win Friday on a perfect night for football.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, which falls to 0-2 on the season, coughed up the ball five times, including one on downs. The Eagles did not turn the ball over once as they improved to 2-0.

