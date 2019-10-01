Former Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football players Edgar Anderson and Seth Djernes (left to right) suited up Saturday for the U of Wisconsin-Eau Claire home game against St. Thomas University of St. Paul. The Blugolds beat the No. 6 Tommies 21-19 at Carson Park. Coming into the Division Three game, St. Thomas had never lost to Wisconsin-Eau Claire, winning all seven times.
