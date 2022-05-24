The Northern Pines Conference Boy’s Golf title was still up for grabs when Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and other teams met at LongBow Golf Course Monday for two nine-hole meets.
Coming into the final two meets of the season, United North Central (UNC) won two meets and finished second in another, the Wolves and Park Rapids each won once and both have a second. Throw Nevis in the mix as they have two second-place finishes and a third.
Nevis won the front nine with a 164 — the top four individual scores, which was four strokes ahead of UNC. UNC won the second nine with a 160 that gave them the conference title by 13 strokes ahead of second-place WHA, which took second on the back nine with a 165.
Lake Elling of WHA was the medalist on the front with a 37, with teammate Parker Brock taking second with a 38.
Rounding out the Wolves’ scorers were Maverick Reed with a 46, Michael Dascalos had a 51, Logan Felton a 52 and Alex Grundeen a 53.
On the back nine, Noah Wurdock of UNC was the medalist with a 37, with Brock and Elling tying for second with a 38.
Reed shot a 42, Dascalos a 47, Grundeen a 48 and Felton shot 62.
Brock and Elling both made the All-Conference First Team along with Leroy Fairbanks of Cass Lake-Bena, Joey Hillukka and Carter Hillukka of UNC, and Lealan Norby of Nevis. Making the Second Team were Reed, Wurdock, Ethan Lewis and Ty Warrington of Nevis, Jeron Pinoniemi of UNC and Quincy Squires of Park Rapids.
Brock, Elling, Grundeen and Dascalos are all freshmen, while Reed is eighth-grade and Felton in seventh-grade.
On the girls’ side, Park Rapids won both meets with a 122 and 134 — with the top three scores used. Pine River-Backus finished second with a 155 and 148.
Anna Eckmann of Park Rapids was the medalist on both nines with a 38 and 39. Maddy Manniga of Park Rapids tied for first on the front, with WHA’s Kianna Johnson carding a 42 on both sides.
Selected All-Conference First Team were Eckmann, Manniga, Johnson, Hannah Barchus of Pine River-Backus, Alayna Day of UNC and Nakomis Mitchell of Cass Lake-Bena. On the Second Team were Lexi Usher of Park Rapids, Sofia Anderson of Nevis, Cate Travis of Pine River-Backus, Karen Emise of Red Lake, Eliee George of Blackduck and Mataya Mitchell of Cass Lake-Bena.
WHA, UNC both win
In two conference meets held May 17 at Castle Highlands in Bemidji, UNC won the front nine with a 161 and WHA the back with a 159.
WHA and Nevis tied for second on the front with a 168, and Park Rapids was second on the back with a 166, one stroke ahead of UNC.
Sharing medalist honors on the front with a 37 were Brock, Leroy Fairbanks of Cass Lake-Bena and Ty Warrington of Nevis. Joey Pikula of UNC was the runner-up with a 38.
Reed carded a 39, Elling and Dascalos both had a 46, and Grundeen shot a 47.
Noah Phillips of Park Rapids won the back nine with a 37, one stroke ahead of Brock.
Elling was third with a 39, Reed a 40, Dascalos shot a 46 and Grundeen a 48.
Park Rapids girls win
Park Rapids sewed up the girls’ title with a 127 on the front and 138 on the back, with Pine River-Backus finishing second on both sides.
Anna Eckmann of Park Rapids took medalist honors shot a 36 on the front to take medalist honors, and a 41 on the back to share first with Alayna Day of UNC. Hannah Barchus of Pine River-Backus was second on the front with a 41, and Maddy Manninga of Park Rapids second on the back with a 44.
WHA’s Johnson shot a 45 and 48 respectively.
Virginia Invite
Coming off their first conference meet win of the season, the Wolves did not play well at the 20-team Virginia Rock Ridge Invite Friday.
WHA made a mess of things and finished 15th with a 360, 45 strokes behind first-place Cloquet. In second place with a 318 was Grand Rapids while Cloquet 2 was third with a 322.
Brock tied for third with a 76, Reed shot an 87, Elling a 90, Dascalos a 102 and Grundeen carded a 112.
Medalist honors went to Anders Gruelson of Cloquet with a 72 and Karson Patten of Cloquet 2 was second with a 73.
JH boys win meet
The Wolves were scheduled to compete in three JH conference meets last week, but two of them were cancelled because of weather.
The one they did play at Eagleview in Park Rapids May 16, WHA took first with a 170, 18 strokes ahead of second-place Nevis.
WHA’s Hayden Huewe took medalist honors with a 38 and teammate Logan Felton was second with a 39.
On the girls’ side, there were not enough players for team scores, but Addi Frieden of Park Rapids was the medalist with a 47. Two strokes behind was Khloe Harrison of Park Rapids.
The boys also competed at an invite at Greenwood Golf Course in Bemidji May 18.
Pederson led the Wolves with an 81, Felton shot an 83, Tyson Haagensen and Huewe each had a 103 and Garret Turney shot a 114. Team results were incomplete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.