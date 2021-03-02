WHA Activities Director Travis Hensch recently presented Coach Monica Voeller with the plaque.
Photo submitted

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Assistant Volleyball Coach Monica Voeller was recognized by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association as the recipent of the 2020 Section 5A Assistant Coach of the Year. Voeller was nominated and voted on by her peers in Section 5A. WHA Activities Director Travis Hensch recently presented Voeller with the plaque.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments