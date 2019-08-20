The Walker Area Community Center announces the 17th annual WACC Golf Classic Sept. 6 at Tianna Country Club, Walker, a day of fun, food, prizes and great golf.
Registration is at noon with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Entry Fee for a team is $400 and includes green fees, carts and dinner. Dinner for non-golfers is $10 per person. Hole sponsorships are $100. Auction items are also welcome.
To register, send the following information to First National Bank, PO Box 520, Walker, MN 56484:
Name, Company, Address, City, State, Zip, Telephone, E-mail.
Names of the four team members and their handicaps.
Hole Sponsor (if any)
Prize Donation (if any)
Enclose appropriate fees.
Game packs are $100 per team and must be purchased at registration to receive mulligans, green tee options and to participate in on-course games.
This event benefits the Walker Area Community Center, home to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Leech Lake, Walker Rotary Club, Leech Lake Area Youth Hockey, Walker Curling Club, Walker Just For Kix, Walker School of Tae Kwon Do, Fitness Center, Gymnasium, a large community meeting space, arena and the quaint Ringle Library meeting room.
The WACC hosts many more groups and events that bring thousands of visitors to the Walker area each year. Support us while having fun!
For more information contact Frank Lamb Jr. at Frank.Lamb@fnbnorth.com, or call him at 547-1160.
