The 2021-2022 Walker Curling League season is under way!

The club has limited openings on Wednesday night at 5:30 or 7 p.m. or Sunday nights at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in curling or being a sub, contact Steve Swor at (651) 470-3730.

