Chris Whitney of Walker and Dan Burrow of Milaca won the three-day Professional Musky Tournament Trail held Sept. 13-15 on Leech Lake.
The two caught six muskies, including four on the final day to jump from fifth place to first. Their bait of choice was Medussas.
After catching 42.5 and 41.25-inch muskies on day one, Whitney and Burrows were in second place. They did not boat a fish on day two, but caught 49, 48, 40.75 and 38.75-inch fish on day three for 466 points.
Finishing second with 387 points were Ryan Marjama and Chris Fusco with five muskies at 51.25, 48, 42.25, 39 and 36.25 inches. Marjama and Fusco were in third place with three muskies entering the final day.
Day one leaders Jason Hansen and Jake Thomas finished third 323 points, and day two leaders Mike Dolezal and Joe Uselman fell to fourth with 262 points.
Finishing in fifth place with 186 points were Bob Landreville of Walker and his cousin Alan Landreville of Ham Lake with three muskies measuring 45.5, 37 and 26 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.