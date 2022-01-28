The Walker Youth Hockey squirt team competed in the Wadena Wolverine Hockey Classic Squirt B2/C Tournament Jan. 22-23, and at the end of the weekend the Wolves finished second out of six very competitive teams.
In game one, the Wolves faced off against the Angels of Fargo, N.D. The tone of the game was set early with Sawyer Nicklason scoring two goals from the point during his first shift of the game. The Wolves never looked back, winning confidently 6-2.
Nicklason finished with a hat trick (three goals). Other goals were scored by Brayden Smith, Bauer Brovold and Wyatt Knowles. Ari Stewart and Nathan Mueller both added two assists.
The team enjoyed the afternoon in Wadena with most of the players visiting the Cozy Theatre and thrift shops between games.
In game two later that day, Walker was in an epic battle with White Bear Lake. In an extremely competitive game the Wolves came out on top 2-0.
Goals were scored by Smith and Chloe Anderson. This was Anderson’s first squirt goal, and could not have come at a better time.
The shut out is credited to goalie Liam Gustafson, but the entire team played lock-down defense as well as outshooting the opponent nearly 2-1.
Based on pool play the Wolves were set to play Fergus Falls in the championship game Sunday afternoon. It has been many years since a Walker team has competed for a tournament championship and the Wolves came ready to play.
Players’ nerves were high to start the game. Coaches Anderson and Gustafson did their best to keep the players relaxed and focused on the task at hand. Much credit goes to Fergus Falls who played a very strong game. At the end of regulation Fergus Falls bettered the Wolves 2-0 in a very competitive game.
Walker Youth Hockey hosted its final tournament of the season last weekend. Next season the Wolves hope to field teams at the mite, squirt, peewee and bantam levels. In 2023-2024 there is a chance Walker will again have a varsity hockey team.
If you want to learn more about a family-friendly, community-based organization please reach out to Walker Youth Hockey.
