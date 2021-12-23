Walker Youth Hockey, in conjunction with the Walker Area Community Center, hosted their first of three tournaments Dec. 17-19.
The tournament hosted teams from Bemidji, Brainerd, West Fargo, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie and Edina, and all teams were guaranteed four games.
Games began Friday with the tournament champion Bemidji Silver crowned Sunday afternoon.
Games were extremely competitive all weekend with multiple games on Saturday going into overtime. Before seeding could take place, Tournament Director Mitch Loomis had to go deep into the rules sheet to split the tie-breakers.
The team from Walker battled hard all weekend. Friday night’s game was very competitive against Bemidji Red. Short of a two-minute lapse the game was very close.
Saturday morning Walker squared off against Edina. The game was back and forth with each team scoring three goals before the end of regulation. The teams battled well through most of the 10-minute overtime. An untimely penalty left Walker shorthanded the last two minutes. Credit to Edina, who made a solid hockey play with a pass across the crease to an open player who slid the puck into an open net for a 4-3 win.
Saturday night Walker lost to Brainerd 5-0, and Sunday morning the Wolves faced off with St. Louis Park. The Orioles were a solid foe, but it was Walker’s day with the Wolves winning 9-0.
This game was very special with multiple youth scoring their first goal. Congrats to both Sawyer Nicklason (Nevis), and Nathan Mueller (Akeley) for lighting the lamp. Other goals were scored by Ari Stewart (Walker), Tristan Yeats (Walker) and Elvis Vargas (Bemidji).
Bauer Brovold (Laporte) took the first star of the game logging both a hat trick (three goals) and a playmaker (four assists). Goaltender Liam Gustafson (Nevis) notched his first shutout, stopping all 16 shots he faced. Gustafson finished the weekend with a .894 save percentage facing 120 shots in four games.
The Walker Youth Hockey Association wants to extend special thanks Loomis. Without his leadership and guidance these tournaments do not run as smoothly as they do.
Tournaments are run entirely by volunteers, mostly hockey family members. The hockey association received additional help from the Walker Lions Club for this tournament.
A huge shout-out goes to Judy Berg, Sherry Kiisa, Carl and Patty Lamb, Ann McLarty and Steve Hoffman. The Walker Youth Hockey Association is so grateful for the help.
Additional tournaments are scheduled at the WACC for Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 28-30. If you or your business wants to help volunteer at the tournament, please reach out to Nate Gustafson at (218) 760-9885.
If you want to help support the Walker Area Community Center, calendars are still available for sale. Contact Ben Brovold at (218) 556-6686 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.