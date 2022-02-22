Culture is the force behind a team’s success and failure. If you build a strong team culture, winning will come as a result.
Over the course of this hockey season the leadership of Walker Youth Hockey continues to stress the importance of a strong team culture and creating a winning environment.
The weekend of Feb. 12 the squirt team competed in the 80 team Fargo Youth Hockey Squirt “B” International Tournament. The tournament brings teams from all over the United States, including Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, Illinois, Nebraska, Utah, Missouri, and Minnesota. In previous years there have been many international teams that have competed.
Thursday night teams are invited to compete in the Olympics. All teams that compete in this unique event start by gathering for a photo (picture over 70 teams in one photos). Then the teams do a few laps around the ice together. Kids are then allowed to compete in multiple events.
This year the events included a goaltender race, puck shoot, obstacle course and puck relay. Walker Youth Hockey had competitors in the goaltender race, puck shoot, and puck relay.
Walker goalie Liam Gustafson took first place out of 72 goalie skaters with a time of 17:37. Second place was a time of 17:65, and third place was a time of 18.33.
Each team plays two games on Friday that help the tournament directors seed each of the 80 teams into a competitive bracket for play on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday morning’s game against a team from Colorado was a bit of a yawn for the Wolves. It is this coach’s opinion that the excitement of the tournament, and a late night, did not leave much fuel in the tank for an early morning game. Not to mention multiple kids were dealing with colds and other illnesses.
Hard Working Player of this game was awarded to Jacob Tabaka.
The kids were able to re-fuel, rest and energize during the day and played a very competitive team in Forest Lake Friday afternoon. The final score did not match the effort put forth by the Wolves. Brayden Smith was recognized as Hard Working Player of this game.
Seedings came out late Friday night with the Wolves being placed in Bracket No. 5 — Emerald Division.
Saturday afternoon the Wolves faced off against Devils Lake, N.D., in the Fargo Angels Arena. This old barn was a unique place to play hockey with a low wooden ceiling and a full wall/boards on the opposite side of the ice.
In a back-and-forth game it eventually went into overtime. Brayden Smith got the game winner for a hat trick less than two minutes into the extra session.
The Wolves were then scheduled to play Moose from Monticello at 8:15 p.m. As with many tournaments the games were running late, and this game didn’t start until closer to 9. While this coach was ready for bed, his team of night owls came ready to play. This was another back-and-forth game with each team getting many scoring chances.
Sawyer Nicklason proved to be the Hard Working Player scoring the game-winning and only goal of the game for a 1-0 victory.
Sunday afternoon the Wolves squared off against District 16 foe Roseau for the championship of the Emerald Division. These two teams played the previous weekend with Roseau winning 4-1.
The Walker Youth Hockey team was asked to use that previous game as fuel, and not settle for letting a team beat them at their own barn such a short time ago. The Wolves came out flying with fire in their bellies and never looked back, winning 3-0.
Hard Working Player of this game was awarded to Everly Felton, who scored the game winning goal and showed a lot of grit throughout the weekend.
Bauer Brovold helped lead the way with two goals on the day, and Gustafson recorded his second shutout of the weekend, which goes to the credit of him and his team playing solid defense.
All in all, it was a very fun weekend of respectable hockey, fellowship and continued growth of our local hockey community. The weekend is more than just wins and losses as the kids were all extremely well behaved and conducted themselves as great human beings representing their communities of Walker, Hackensack, Nevis, Laporte, Akeley and Bemidji.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.