The Wolves gave up two early touchdowns to host Warroad on a chilly and wet Friday night, but a sack fumble recovered turnover, a quick touchdown and a defensive stop gave them new life.
That was the last time Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had the momentum as they were forced to punt the ball after a costly penalty and the Warriors took possession after a short punt.
Five plays later Warroad scored their third touchdown and another with only seconds left in the half for a 28-7 lead.
Warroad scored again to open the second half and twice more in the fourth quarter on their way to a 48-14 win.
The loss drops WHA to 0-6, with 1-6 Bagley coming to Ostlund Field Wednesday night in both teams’ regular-season finale. In addition, it will also be Senior and Parents’ Night.
WHA finished with 198 yards of offense compared to 269 for Warroad. It was the five WHA turnovers that proved to be the difference as the Warriors turned two of them into touchdowns.
Enrique Fineday led WHA with 62 yards rushing and Kai Ashmore had 43 yards.
Jacob Smith was making his first start of the season at quarterback in place of Eli Pfeiffer, who was unable to play and is done for the season. Smith completed three passes for 28 yards including a 20-yard touchdown to Carson Strosahl.
Parker Brock took over at quarterback in the fourth quarter and tossed a 14-yard throw to Caleb Crow for WHA’s second touchdown, with Tanner Schneider adding the extra point.
Ficher Smith and Kenseth Taylor led WHA on the defensive side with 11 and 10 tackles respectively. Strosahl finished with seven tackles, Fineday six and Adam Smith five.
Carson Swanson forced the Warriors’ only turnover on a sack fumble that Adam Smith recovered.
WHA received the opening kickoff, but after a first down were forced to punt. Warroad quickly marched down the field with Jack Jones capping the 70-yard drive on a two-yard run for six points.
The Wolves’ second possession did not start off well as the kickoff flew between two deep men with no one going for the ball. WHA managed to return the ball to the 10. Two plays later WHA fumbled and Warroad took over at the 13. On the next play Matthew Hard ran through the defense for a 12-0 lead, with Gaabi Boucha running in the conversion.
WHA also coughed up the ball on their next possession, but this time the defense rose to the occasion as Swanson got a sack fumble to set the Wolves up at Warroad’s 34.
A sack of Jacob Smith turned into a 15-yard penalty against Warroad, one of four times they were flagged for a personal foul. Three plays later Strosahl out-jumped the defender for a 20-yard touchdown reception, with Johnson adding the extra point.
Warroad took possession after a short return at the 35. Four plays later they were punting from their 30, but WHA’s returner opted not to run up and catch the ball, and it rolled down to the 30.
After picking up a first down on a fourth-down run, the Wolves went backwards on 10-yard holding penalty that negated a nice run by Ashmore and a sack. Two plays later Warroad took possession at WHA’s 38 after only a 12-yard punt. Five plays later Boucha scored on a one-yard run for a 20-7 lead.
Another holding penalty on the ensuing possession led to another punt with the Warriors taking possession at their 28 following another 15-yard penalty. Eleven plays later and with only 10 seconds left in the half, Jones and Hard connected on a three-yard pitch and catch with Hard running in the two-point conversion.
Warroad received the second-half kickoff but were forced to punt. The Wolves were also unable to do anything, and also had to punt. The Warriors’ second possession ended in the end zone on Hard’s 15-yard run.
The Warriors next score was set up with an interception at WHA’s 33. Six plays later Murray Marvin-Cordes scored on a 15-yard run followed by a good kick.
After Fineday picked up 31 yards on first down and another 11 on the next play, WHA’s JV played the rest of the fourth quarter and took the ball in for six with Brock and Crow connecting on a 14-yard pass play.
The final points of the game came on the ensuing kickoff when Warroad opted to put in two seniors as their return specialists. Marvin-Cordes returned the kick 70 yards with just over three minutes left on the clock.
