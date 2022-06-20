Humidity was very high after some overnight rain, but the fishing spirits were even higher! We had a great first week turnout of youth with their families.
Some kids were able to catch 20 to 30 fish each. The wind was a nice breeze to help mitigate the humidity, but made setup and tear down harder.
A quick reminder that we are now a lead-free contest meaning that all the tackle we use or fill our tackle boxes with are lead-free. Thank you to Birch Lake Association, Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for helping us make this possible and for spreading the word.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — Birch Lake Association (https://www.mybirchlake.org/). As the first sponsor for the year, they were awesome at helping to clean the cobwebs, counter tops, etc. Thank you so much for your donation and your time, it was very appreciated.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
