Thank you to everyone that participated in the first week of the 2021 contest. This would have been our 25th year, but we are still calling it out 24th annual.
We had our hiccups as we worked to iron out the wrinkles to the process after taking an entire year off. But we got everything in order, including a beautiful day on the Birch Lake access. The sun was out, it was warm, but not too hot with a slight breeze. A wonderful day.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — Birch Lake Association (www.mybirchlake.org/). As the first sponsor for the year, they were awesome at helping to clean the cobwebs, counter tops, etc. Thank you so much for your donation and your time, it was very appreciated.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, call me at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.