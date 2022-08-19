We celebrated 25 years of the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest. From the first to the 24,829th child, we thank each and every one of them. We thank their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends for bringing them to the contest. We love seeing the smiles, the anticipation and the excitement as they caught 75,321 fish.
This year, we had 800 children catch 2,353 fish. This year, and every year would not be possible without the weekly commitment of our volunteer crew. They show up early to help pick up goose droppings, set up the canopies, tables, chairs, etc. They run the contest, everything from registration, minnow races, casting contest, photos, hot dogs, pop and more. And finally, tearing it all down when done. I thank each and every one of the volunteers.
I also want to thank all the sponsors that make the contest possible. They provide monetary donations, coupons for discounts or free items, and bait. The ongoing support of our sponsors is a backbone to the continuation of this contest every year.
The hot dog sponsor this week was the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce (www.hackensackchamber.com)
The dates for next year will be every Tuesday, June 13 through Aug. 15. We look forward to seeing everyone again.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest next year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.