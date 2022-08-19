by Bill Kennedy

We celebrated 25 years of the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest. From the first to the 24,829th child, we thank each and every one of them. We thank their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends for bringing them to the contest. We love seeing the smiles, the anticipation and the excitement as they caught 75,321 fish.  

