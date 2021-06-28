by Bill Kennedy
What a beautiful day! The temp was right around 70 with a slight breeze. It felt great to be outside and watching all the smiling faces.
It also felt like more fish were coming in to the registration desk, but that might have been a trick of the eye since there were half again as many kids fishing. More kids, less fish this week — 73 children catching and releasing 113 fish.
Our resident professional youth fisherman Charlie still caught 19 of them, way to go!
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — Edina Realty, Hackensack Office (https://www.edinarealty.com/homes-for-sale/mn/hackensack). What a great crew cooking and serving up 240 hot dogs to all the hungry families.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com.
