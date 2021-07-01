by Bill Kennedy
“I caught my first fish ever!” What a wonderful thing to hear at our contest. The sheer excitement of the young girl was so fun to see.
The weather was perfect, with the sun shining down. Today was the first time this season we have “sunk the dock” as we had 90 kids catching and releasing 218 fish.
Next week (July 13) is our Sweetheart Days in Hackensack with various events and a parade, so be sure to join us for a great day and a week of fun!
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — The Lighthouse Church (thelighthousehackensack.com) and our crew for serving hot dogs and smiles.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, call me at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
