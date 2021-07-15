Sweetheart Days and the kids didn’t disappoint — highest number of participants this year with 115 youth. It was a sunny day with many activities in town. Needed a break?
Kids went on a cake walk, pluck a duck, or throw darts at some balloons at the Legion Auxiliary Games in the Park. They went to get ice cream, fried foods from the street vendor, or play in the park. Most important, they came back at the end to claim their goodie bag and have a chance at the grand prize.
Week 4 was unfortunately rained out.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsors this week — Lakes Area Powersports (www.lakesareapowersports.com) and Bank Forward (www.bankforward.com). They served about 320 hot dogs to the hungry families.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, call me at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
