And a fog rests over the lake and the land….wait, that isn’t fog. That smells like smoke! The haze you see in all our pictures was smoke haze and you could definitely smell it in the air.
The images of the dock and the lake in the background look like they are from a scary movie.That did not deter the fish from biting though as the largest number of fish were caught so far this year. And the kid to fish ratio was 4:1.
Charlie caught the smallest fish of the year with a 2 1/4 inch minnow caught on the smallest hook, and no, he didn’t get it from the bait bucket. Sponsors, time to mark your calendar so you don’t miss our year end party, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the horseshoe pavilion in the Hackensack Park.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsors this week – Dan Pflugshaupt, Gallery of Homes, Lakeplace.com (galleryofhomesmn.com) and his son Sam for serving our hot dogs.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, call me at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.