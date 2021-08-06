This week the Canadian and West Coast fire smoke was mostly dissipated, giving us better quality air on a perfect 76 degree day with nice sun.
We had 72 participants catch and release 174 fish as we come closer to the last contest of the year. We only have Aug. 10 and 17 left, so make your way to the contest soon!
Sponsors, time to mark your calendar so you don’t miss our year end party Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the horseshoe pavilion in the Hackensack Park.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsors this week — Cedar Point Realty (upnorthpropertysearch.com)
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, call me at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.