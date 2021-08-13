The sun played hide and seek with the clouds, but the wind was the star of the show. It was a light wind at the beginning of the contest, but before the end, we had to pull our canopies down or risk damage or even blowing into the crowd or the lake.
That didn’t stop the kids from fishing though. We had two Casting Contest winners this week even with the high winds.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsors this week — First National Bank (fnbnorth.com)
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest this year, call me at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
