by Bill Kennedy

What a wonderful day. Sunshine, warm, not super humid, with a light breeze. So many great smiles on faces, some that were freshly painted by our face painter Lori who is back.

After downing 280 hot dogs and 24 liters of soda, the crowd was ready for their prizes. It’s always great to see so many new faces at our contest.

By the time you read this there will only be three weeks left so get to the contest soon.  Sponsors, mark your calendar and join us for the year end celebration Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Horseshoe Pavilion across from the Hackensack American Legion Post 202.

Thank you to our Hot Dog Sponsor this week — Dan Pflugshaupt, realtor (www.lakeplace.com).

There were 105 children who caught and released 211 fish.

Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.

If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring the contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com

