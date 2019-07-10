by Bill Kennedy
It was Hot! Hot! Hot! We had a fantastic showing of 124 participants with their families for our Fourth of July week contest. And the fish were biting this week with 270 fish caught.
With the heat, the most sought-after thing was shade! Four-hundred hot dogs were eaten and at least two dozen liters of pop was drunk. Now, if we could only train the geese to stay off the lawn!
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — Lakes Area Powersports in Walker. www.lakesareapowersports.com
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring the contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.