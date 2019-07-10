by Bill Kennedy

It was Hot! Hot! Hot! We had a fantastic showing of 124 participants with their families for our Fourth of July week contest. And the fish were biting this week with 270 fish caught.

With the heat, the most sought-after thing was shade! Four-hundred hot dogs were eaten and at least two dozen liters of pop was drunk. Now, if we could only train the geese to stay off the lawn!

Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — Lakes Area Powersports in Walker. www.lakesareapowersports.com

Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.

If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring the contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com

