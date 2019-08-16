The final Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest of the season was held under grey skies, but with 204 feet participating in the contest. That’s right 102 contestants (204 feet, hee-hee-hee) showed up to set a final week record for most contestants in a last week of the contest.
We gave away our yearly Tackle Box full of tackle and it was a local youth from Backus this year — Easton Gordon. Congratulations.
Thank you to our Hot Dog Sponsor this week –the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce (www.hackensackchamber.com)
Thank you to all our sponsors and especially my volunteers. We couldn’t put on this annual event without both of them. We enjoy a year-end party each year, so come volunteer or contact about being a sponsor to be a part of this unbelievable event.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring our contest NEXT year, contact Bill Kennedy at 218.838.9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com.
