by Bill Kennedy
It was another sunny day and a record setting day July 30. Not only was the smallest fish we have ever seen caught today, but all three smallest fish were under 2.5 inches.
We had a whole school of bass fry come to the fishing pier. A family using very small hooks managed to catch them. Some thought they put minnows on their hooks, but we verified with the adults that they were legitimately caught.
By the time you read this we will have one contest left — Aug 13. If you have not made it out to the contest this year, you are running out of time. We hope to see you soon!
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — Cedar Point Realty (http://upnorthpropertysearch.com/)
Sponsors, please mark you calendars and plan to attend our year-end celebration for another great year of the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. We hold this at the Horseshoe Pavilion in Hackensack, across from the American Legion.
There were 81 children who caught and released 166 fish July 30.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring the contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
