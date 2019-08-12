by Bill Kennedy
It was yet another sunny day! Aug. 6 was our second to last contest of the season and still new faces came to participate. We always love meeting new people and introducing them to our contest.
Our Grand Champion today was Isak S. from Bloomington, who is 15. This is his last contest opportunity with us, so congratulations to him.
Depending on when you read this, we will have celebrated our final day of the season Aug. 13, given away our tackle box prize, and have had our year end party. We hope our sponsors and volunteers had a great time!
Thank you to our Hot Dog Sponsor this week – First National Bank North (www.fnbnorth.com)
There were 76 children who caught and released 135 fish Aug. 6.
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring the contest this year — or next, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
