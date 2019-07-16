Last week was hot, this week was wet! Light drizzle greeted the contestants during the beginning of the contest. The fish were biting and everyone was having fun.
The weather waffled between no rain and light drizzle for the first 40ish minutes, then the clouds opened up and let down all the rain. About a third of the people left, but about 10 minutes later it let up again.
We decided to stop the contest during a lull in the rain as the noon horn blew. We were able to give out most of the prizes in the rain gap, but as we called the Grand Prize winner, it came down again.
As the mass exodus left the grounds and we were tearing down in the rain, many thanks were heard from the contestants. Despite the rain, it was a successful fishing contest day.
There were 113 chldren who caught and released 234 fish.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsor this week — Bank Forward www.bankforward.com
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” or go to our website (www.hackcfc.com) and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer or in sponsoring the contest this year, contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or hackcfc@gmail.com
