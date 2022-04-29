featured WHA 6th-grade wrestlers compete staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Apr 29, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo submitted Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walker-Hackensack-Akeley sixth-graders Ella Henning and Kaden Martin wrestled for the Minnesota State National Team at the Heartland USA National Duals Tournament April 15-16 in Waterloo, Iowa.Kaden went 9-1 for the Minnesota Vision and was chosen by his team as the Most Valuable Wrestler.Ella started out got 3-1 on the first day and won her first match on the second for the Minnesota Storm. A shoulder injury hampered as she lost her final four matches to finish at 4-5.Minnesota’s girl’s team finished the dual tournament 9-0 and won their division out of 15 teams. The Storm boy’s team also won their championship that consisted of 16 teams. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sixth Grade Wrestlers Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Ella Henning Kaden Martin Team National Team Sport Heavy Athletics Minnesota Wrestler Injury Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cass County drug investigation leads to arrests, seizures Akeley house fire leaves one man dead Gretta Van Horn Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe appeals Huber Frontier project in Cohasset Mary Arndt Latest e-Edition April 27, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.