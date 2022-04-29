Walker-Hackensack-Akeley sixth-graders Ella Henning and Kaden Martin wrestled for the Minnesota State National Team at the Heartland USA National Duals Tournament April 15-16 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Kaden went 9-1 for the Minnesota Vision and was chosen by his team as the Most Valuable Wrestler.

Ella started out got 3-1 on the first day and won her first match on the second for the Minnesota Storm. A shoulder injury hampered as she lost her final four matches to finish at 4-5.

Minnesota’s girl’s team finished the dual tournament 9-0 and won their division out of 15 teams. The Storm boy’s team also won their championship that consisted of 16 teams.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments